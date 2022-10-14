Army War College conducts final exercise for participants

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) on Friday, announced the commencement of “Exercise Star Ride” a final exercise for participants of Course 6/2022 of the college.

The college’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Mohammed Maidawa, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Maidawa said the exercise was designed to stimulate critical thinking in the participants for solutions to myriad of contemporary security issues affecting Nigeria.

He said the 5-day operational level exercise would involve counterterrorism and counter insurgency operations, inter-agency cooperation, logistics planning, regular and irregular warfare.

“It is aimed at providing the participants who are operational commanders of diverse experience cutting across various strata.

“The opportunity to practice operational art, campaign planning and preparation and conduct of operations in a joint and multi-agency setting as commanders and staff.

“To sustain players’ interest and maintain realism.

“The exercise will be monitored and controlled by umpires and observers from different Army Headquarters Departments,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

