Army war college begins tour of theatres of operations

Participants of Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) Course 6/2022 have embarked on internal security study tour to theatres of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Stroke at Sokoto and Benue States.

The College Public Relations Officer, Maj Muhammed Maidawa, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Maidawa said the college Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi and faculty members led the participants on the tour which commenced on Monday and ended on Thursday.

He said the tour was part of the course requirements for the Inter-agency Cooperation and Coordination in Military Operations Module.

According to him, it is intended to provide participants with the opportunity to appreciate the conduct and complexity inherent in joint and Inter-agency operations.

“The theme for the 2022 Internal Security Study Tour is “Developing Strategies for Operations in a Whole of Government/ Society Approach to Internal Security in Nigeria”.

“The tour which comprises of two teams will visit some military and security agencies` locations within the operations’ area of responsibility.

“The commandant, who is the overall tour Director, leads the team one visiting Operation Hadarin Daji, while the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies, Brig.-Gen. Usman Alkali, heads Team two visiting Operation Whirl Stroke,” he said.

Maidawa said the three-day tour was designed to enable participants, being commanders at operational level, to study the mandate, capabilities and challenges of the agencies participating in those operations.

According to him, the college has recently concluded its Environmental Study Tour 2022, which took the participants to North-West, South-South and South-West Geo-Political Zones of the country. (NAN)

