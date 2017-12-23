Army vows to punish disloyal, disobedient personnel

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has warned that any act of disloyalty, disobedience to constituted authority and insubordination by personnel of the Nigerian Army would henceforth be decisively dealt with.

Buratai further warned that defaulters would be shown the way out of the army.

The Chief of army staff spoke on Thursday at Jaji, at the Passing out Parade and Commissioning for 205 officer cadets of “Executive Commission Course VII” of Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

“The Nigerian Army is currently taking stock and undergoing a period of self-appraisal.

“Therefore, there is zero tolerance for indiscipline and unprofessional conduct.

“You have all taken your oath of allegiance to be loyal first to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, thereafter to the Nigerian Army and down the line.

“Consequently, I command you to avail yourself with the approved Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service as it applies to your Commission.

“The Nigerian Army is strictly guided by this document in its engagements and re-engagement of its personnel.

“I also need to emphasize that as a professional Army, there are established channels of communication with regards to official matters, correspondences and even expression of grievances.

“You are to be guided by these channels throughout your career,” Buratai said.

He charged the newly commissioned cadets to contribute their quota to the army’s efforts at preserving the national security.

Buratai noted that their commissioning was coming at a period when the army was consolidating on the gains of several years of intensive security challenge in the North East, North Central and South South regions. (NAN)