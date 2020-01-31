Army Varsity matriculates 1,733 students for 2019/2020 academic session

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

The Nigerian Army University Biu, NAUB, on Thursday, matriculated a total number of 1,733 students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the University, Hussaini Habib made available to Newsdiaryonline, said number is 717 higher than the pioneer students in the 2018/2019 session.

NAUB students taking oath at Matriculation

“This substantial increase in 2019/2020 academic session, indicates a steady feat and step-by-step upward move for the University. The aura that surrounds the NAUB Annex with the happy faces of our matriculating students further affirms it,” the statement reads.

The acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Fatima Tahir, said that out of the number admitted this academic session, 235 were servicemen and women with an overall gender statistics of 245 females and 1, 488 males. S

She implored the matriculating students to take their studies seriously because the institution has zero-tolerance for exams malpractice and no place for unionism within the university walls.

The Tahir also assured parents and guidance that their wards were in safe, as their security is guaranteed by the institution authorities.

In his speech, the Chief of Army staff and the Chairman, Governing Council of the University, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, congratulated the matriculating students for a successful admission.

“Our task as a University is to give life to the dreams of the bright-eyed young fellow and the next generation.”

Buratai, who was represented by the former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Military) of the University, Maj. Gen IM Obot, said for the journey to succeed, all stakeholders, including students and their parents must be seen to be dedicated to the cause.

He also said that the problem Nigeria is face as a nation, could only be solved when indigenous solutions were connected with the right platform where they could be gestated and nurtured.

The COAS further said, “the solution when fully mainstream Ed, are expected to give the Nigerian Army and indeed the nation a competitive edge against their counterparts all over the world. This is what NAUB is all about and why concerted efforts must continue to be registered.”