Army varsity: COAS commissions staff quarters in Biu

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

#TrackNigeria: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Yusuf Buratai on Tuesday, commissioned the first phase of intermediate staff quarters of 20 blocks of three bedroom bungalows at the Nigerian Army University, Biu.

A statement by the acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Musa Sagir made available to Newsdiaryonline said the staff quarters were also furnished.

In a related development, the statement added that Buratai also laid foundation for the construction of junior staff quarters, approved recently.

“Currently, 10 units of four bedrooms terrace duplexes for senior staff of the Nigerian Army University are under construction,” it read.

Among those present at the event included the Vice Chancellor of the University, Chairman of Biu local government council, Emir of Biu, Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Chief of Training and Operations Army, Chief of Administration Army, among other senior military and civilian VIPs.

