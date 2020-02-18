Army Varsity Bill scales first reading

The Nigerian Army University establishment bill, on Tuesday scaled first reading at the Senate.

Sponsored by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, the Senate Committee Chairman, on Army, the the Bill proposes the University to “be a training institution for the development of middle and high-level manpower in the areas of technological empowerment for civilians, appreciation for military policy; logistics and strategy.”

The bill so proposes the objectives of the University, to “provide facilities for learning and give instruction and training in such branches of knowledge as the University may desire in order to ensure that students obtain the advantage of a liberal education.”

According to the bill, the University is “aimed at promoting research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its practical application to military hardware and software, social, cultural, economic, scientific and technological situations.

“The University will also stimulate, particularly through teaching and research, interest in and appreciation of military policy, logistics and strategy.

“The University shall encourage and promote scholarship and conduct research in restricted fields of learning and human endeavour including entrepreneurship skills.”