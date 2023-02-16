Army urges pupils to develop career in sport

By George Odok

The 13 Brigade Command of the Nigerian Army, Calabar, has advised pupils of the Command Children School to see sporting activities as a career that can fetch them a fortune in life.

Major Jamilu Sani, the Brigade’s Education Officer, gave the advice during the Command’s Children School inter-house sport competition held at the 13 Brigade barracks on Thursday in Calabar.

Sani told the pupils that great sportsmen and women had tremendous impact on the society through their performance.

He said that with guidance from their parents, the children could grow up and see sport as a career to earn a fortune with less dependence on white collar jobs.

Sani mentioned Argentine striker, Lionel Messi, Portugal striker, Christiano Ronaldo, a renowned world athlete, Usain Bolt, Tennis legend, Serena Williams and others as great sportsmen and women who have impacted the world.

He noted that it was on that background that the school intends to instil sport and athletic activities as part of its strategic policy.

He said that the event was organised to ensure and instil competitiveness, sportsmanship, fitness and to serve as a career guide to the pupils.

“The last time this school had a competition was in 2016; what we are doing going forward is to ensure that we return the school to its strategic sporting activities.

“Today, we have great men and women who have impacted the world through various sports activities.

“I want to call on parents/guardian to invest and guide their children through sporting activities with a view to give them a beautiful outlook towards life with less dependent on white collar jobs,” he said.

Also speaking, Brig.-Gen. Everest Okoro, Commander, 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Calabar, said that talented pupils were discovered from the event for future competitions.

Okoro, who was represented by Lt. Col. Nehemiah Yakubu, said that sport was one of the events that promote unity and brings people of various ethnic backgrounds together.

The houses that participated include; yellow house, red house, green house, blue house, orange house and purple house.

Yellow house emerged the overall best in the competition, purple house came second, while blue house came third.

Similarly, yellow house came first in drills, while blue house came first in football competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that various prices were won by the pupils at the end of the competition. (NAN)