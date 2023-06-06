Army urges Finance Corps personnel on prudence, professionalism

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Chief of Accounts and Budget, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Adetokunbo Fayemiwo, on Monday charged personnel on prudent management of finances and professionalism within the Finance Corps.

Fayemiwo gave the advice at the 1 Division Nigerian Army Finance and Accounts second quarter Training Week in Kaduna.

Fayemiwo said that the current generation of commanders of the Nigerian Army was well informed, knowledgeable and well exposed.

He said for the finance corps to add value to them, they must continue to develop their capacity.

He noted that some of the objectives of the workshop was to add professionalism within the Corps.

He charged the personnel to take advantage of the training week to improve their capacity.

He added that it would help them, particularly the soldiers, to reduce queries from Auditor General of the Federation and other stakeholders going through their accounts.

“This accounts are prepared from the field, and at the battalion level, the finance clerks that prepare those accounts and if they do it wrongly, it is always difficult to correct it,” he said.

He, however, said with the knowledge to prepare the accounts correctly, the Nigerian Army would have less problems.

He also noted that the more the personnel were able to manage resources, the more they were abel to ration it to get adequate benefits.

Fayemiwo appreciated the COAS for his continuous support to NAFC and approving his attendance.

Earlier the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Akinjobi, said that the duties of the finance corps personnel shouldn’t be ordinarily that of receiving funds or paying for services.

Akinjobi stressed that officers needed to know more about financial services, noting that an average Nigerian Army officer is deficient in the area.

“This is a challenge to the finance corps, such programmes will enable the personnel to understand more of money handling for their personal lives.

He urged all the participants to use the opportunity to learn.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff for his transformative leadership of the service.

Also the commander, 1 Division Finance and Accounts, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Oyeleke Olutunde, said the training was to enhance the development, professionalism and improvement of their skills and knowledge.

It is also to equip them in tackling financial issues and guide them in rendering useful advice to the superiors in various areas of responsibilities.

Olatunde said the training had been well organised and packaged with seasoned professionals to deliver lectures with interactive and interesting sessions.

The theme of the training is “Enhancing the capability and skills of 1 Division Finance Officers/Clerks for proactive and efficient delivery of financial services to Nigerian Army.(NAN)