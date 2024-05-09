Army upgrades medical facility to tackle maternal deaths

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Wednesday inaugurated facilities at the upgraded 401 Special Forces Brigade Medical Centre in Makurdi.

Lagbaja said that the upgrade of the facility was to tackle infant and maternal mortality within and outside the cantonment.

“The labour and maternity wards have been upgraded to eradicate maternal and infant mortalities often occasioned by lack of essential equipment.

“With the new facility, women of child-bearing age in the cantonment should have no cause for alarm,” the COAS added.

Lagbaja also said that the Intensive Care Unit of the centre has been equipped with basic life support machines to save lives.

He disclosed that similar interventions had commenced at medical centres in Lokoja and Ikeja cantonment, while that of Yola would be next.

According to him, the deliberate intervention in Nigerian Army medical facilities is one of the numerous efforts being made to enhance the welfare of soldiers and their families.

Lagbaja said providing adequate support for the home front through good welfare packages would strengthen the fighting power of troops in the frontline.

“When the troops are well-led and well-catered for, they will fight well to secure the country from internal and external threats,” he added.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support to the Nigerian Army.

In his remarks, Commander of 4 Special Forces Command, Maj.-Gen. Hillary Nzan, said that the upgrade of the medical facility would bring succour to residents of the cantonment and surrounding communities.

Nzan lauded the COAS for initiating and completing the project. (NAN)

By Nicholas Dechi