Army trains personnel on contingency, campaign plan development 

The Nigerian Army Department of Operations, has trained its personnel of the 3 Division, Rukuba, Jos, on contingency and campaign plan development.

By Polycarp Auta

Declaring the exercise open on Friday in Jos, Maj.-Gen Benson Sinjen, the Chief of Operations of the army, said that the training aimed at ensuring effective and efficient military operations.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Mike Alechenu, the Deputy Chief of Operations, Campaign Planning, army headquarters, Sinjen said that exercise remains a vital tool toward the success of the various operations in the country.

He explained that the training would expose the participants, largely commanders and staff officers, to the rudiments of drafting a contingency and campaign plan.

“This exercise stands as a testament for operational excellence; it is a vital tool for a successful military operation.

“This training will refresh your understanding on the essentials of your mandate as commanders and staff officers,”Sinjen said

In a welcome remark, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, described the training as a professional endeavour that underpins all military operations.

Abubakar said the training was essential toward tackling all the security threats currently confronting the nation.

“The nature of security threats in our nation demand not just action but a carefully planned and well coordinated template.

“So, the significance of today’s activity cannot be overemphasised; it fosters collaboration and makes personnel adapt to unforeseen circumstances.

“We are optimistic that the knowledge you will gather here will make you succeed in your assigned responsibilities,” he said. (NAN)