Army trains personnel on basic driving skills

By Polycarp Auta

The 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, has organised a training on Basic Driving Course for its personnel.

Lt.-Col. Ishaku Takwa, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

Declaring the training open, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Ibrahim, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the division, said the training was timely.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. David Kurmi, the GOC said the exercise was initiated to build the capacity of personnel in the transportation of troops and equipment required during operations.

Earlier, the Commander 73 Supply and Transport Brigade, Brig.-Gen. N.M. Sabo, explained that the training was organised to enlighten and update the knowledge of the participants on basic driving, ethics of driving, practical driving in all weather conditions and terrains.

”Having observed the high rate of accidents due to drivers’ carelessness and recklessness, the need for the course to train our soldiers became necessary.

”The participants are drawn from different units and formations in Cantonment and we are optimistic that at the end of the course, the participants will be equipped with the requisite knowledge needed on the field,” he said.(NAN)