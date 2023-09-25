Army trains operational drivers on advanced mines protected vehicles

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army on Monday, commenced a two-week intensive training of its drivers for the newly-acquired Tares Mine Protected Vehicles (MPVs), to prepare them for operational success in the field.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training workshop, being conducted by the providers of the vehicles, was organised by the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport.

The Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Sani Muhammed, said the training was in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy which is to transform the Nigerian army into a well trained, equipped and highly effective force.

Muhammed, who was represented by the Director of Training, Brig.-Gen. Olusola Diya, said the army just acquired some mines protective vehicles that would add up in its fight against insurgency.

He said that drivers needed to be trained to be able to use the vehicles effectively in all army operations.

He enjoined the participants to treat the two-week intensive training seriously with a view to training others when they go back to their various missions.

“Ensure that whatever you have gained will go a long way to protect other personnel,” Mohammed said.

On his part, Brig.-Gen. Diya said that the planting of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) had been a major problem in the fight against terrorism in the North East.

According to him, it is clear that the troops and soldiers will definitely be protected with this vehicles and we will have less casualties.

“The essence of this training is to give the users (soldiers), a first hand feel of those vehicles because they will be the one to conduct and use those vehicles in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

One of the trainers, Mr Cedric Valentine from Altum Solutions, said the mine protected vehicles were designed to protect personnel, troops and drivers on the field.

Valentine said the essence of the training session was to get the personnel familiar with the vehicles, which according to him, are new and advanced type of MPV vehicle.

He said the training would cover both theoretical and practical aspects where the personnel could learn what the vehicle is capable of doing and get familiar with the vehicles.

“We want to get the most out of the vehicle itself and to keep the troops safe inside.

“It is just a different type of vehicle. It is smaller faster, more powerful, but it is different,” he added. (NAN)

