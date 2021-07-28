Army to tackle accommodation deficit in formations-Official

The Nigerian Army said it was tackling the accommodation deficit faced by personnel in army formations and units across the country.

Chief of the Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya stated this at the inauguration of three blocks of 30 one bedroom apartments built for soldiers of the Nigerian Army 6 Division in Port Harcourt.

Yahaya also laid the foundation for another one block of one bedroom apartment, as well as inaugurated a fire fighting truck, refuse disposal truck and grass cutting truck.

According to him, the army was also focused on training and re-training personnel to improve troop’s proficiency in carrying out assigned duties.

“So, accommodation is one key area that we are making an effort to improve for our troops across the country.

“We will renovate old accommodation as well as build new ones across board as part of our plan to boost the welfare of personnel.

“Aside accommodation, we are also looking to improve our operational readiness, skill and competences across board,” he said.

Yahaya commended the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Sani Mohammed for his human capital projects and programmes in the division headquarters, saying he had done well thus far.

“This is my maiden operational visit to the division, to interact with the officers and soldiers, and also assess the operational readiness of operations being conducted by the division.

“I must say that the division has done quite well to a large extent to stabilise the crises (insecurity) that has been happening here.

“I am also pleased with the development projects that are here, and as such, urge the GOC to continue in that drive,” he added.

The army chief assured troops that their welfare would remain paramount under his command, while urging them to remain committed to their oath of serving and defending the country against external and internal aggressions. (NAN)

