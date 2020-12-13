Army to sustain unity among officers, other security agencies

The Nigerian Army, on Sunday, said it would continue to imbibe the spirit of unity among its personnel, other security agencies and citizens to ensure peace and harmony in the country.

Maj. Joel Mohammed, the Commanding Officer, 19 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Niauquora Barracks, Okitipupa, stated this during the West African Social Activities (WASA), held in Okitipupa, Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WASA is an annual regimental activity, aimed at bringing officers, soldiers, barracks community and civilian friends together to mark the end of military training activities for the year.

NAN reports that the aged-old military tradition dates back to the period of Royal West Africa Frontier Force (RWAFF) and it has, since then, afforded the army opportunity to exhibit the rich cultural heritage and values of the barracks community.

Mohammed said that WASA was also to showcase the rich tradition and cultural values of diverse ethnic groups among its officers, other security agencies and host communities.

“We want to imbibe the spirit of unity by showcasing the rich cultural heritage and values among diverse ethnic groups within the army and other security agencies to ensure peace in the country.

“That is why we have brought everyone together to signify the end of training for the year in a social atmosphere which will also engender unity, peace and harmony.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government council, Mr Igbekele Akinrinwa, lauded the military for the rich cultural display which, he said, would further foster unity across the country.

Akinrinwa also commended the military for its uprightness in securing lives and property of Nigerians, urging it to sustain the high discipline for which it was known.

“I am indeed happy for this event which is a unifying force among officers, other security agencies and residents. This will indeed foster unity, peace and harmony in the country.

“The military has been trying its best in securing the lives and property of Nigerians. I want to urge the personnel not to lose their guard but raise their performances and sustain the high discipline they are known for,” Akinrinwa said.

NAN reports that traditional rulers, community chiefs, residents and other security agencies graced the occasion.

Highlights of the event included cultural dances, dramas, presentation of awards and trophies to deserving personnel, beating the retreat (lowering of flags) and lighting of bonfires, among others. (NAN)