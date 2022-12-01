Army to review 2022 operations, other activities at COAS conference

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army is set to review its operational activities and take stock of its 2022 activities at the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference in Sokoto.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Neachukwu, made this known while briefing newsmen on the actives lined up for the conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the conference with the theme: “Building a Professional Nigerian Army for the 21st Century Security Environment” would offer an avenue for reappraisal of the administrative affairs of the Nigerian army.

He said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya and his team would evaluate and comprehensively review ongoing operational engagements of in all theatres of operations across the six geo-political zones within the year, among other key agenda.

This, according to him, will provide the army an in-depth insight to take far reaching decisions that will be result oriented towards achieving its set objective of addressing the multifaceted security challenges in the country.

“The conference would also create an opportunity for the COAS to have a face to face interaction with all the General officers Commanding, field commanders and other senior officers to provide possible guidance on enhancing Nigerian army activities and operations.

“The opening will feature a lecture titled “Proliferation of Regional/State Security Outfits in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects” by the former Chief of Defence Staff, retired Gen. Martin Luther Agwai.

“Furthermore, the conference will review decisions taken at the COAS third quarter conference, while series of briefs and other updates bothering on various activities will be presented and deliberated upon during the conference,” he said.

Nwachukwu said the Nigerian army would use the opportunity to recognise and appreciate eminent Nigerians who had in no small measure supported the army.

He said the Nigerian army had over the years demonstrated its capacity and zeal in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty against external aggression and giving aid to civil authority in mitigating internal security challenges in the country.

He said the efforts of the current army chief had tremendously enhanced the capacity and dexterity of troops in the onslaughts against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the country.

According to him, troops have continued to decimate Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the North East, leading to the obliteration of terrorists high profile commanders, foot soldiers and their hideouts.

“This has led to mass surrendering of terrorists and their family members in droves.

“Troops have also maintained this through their operational engagements in other theatres of operations in other parts of the country, with significant successes recorded.

“These feats would not have been achieved without the support and collaboration of law abiding Nigerians, sister services and other security agencies, the political leadership and the international community,” he added.

Army spokesman said the choice of Sokoto for the conference was in keeping with the tradition of Nigerian army in giving back to the society the its civil-military cooperation activities.

He said that several intervention projects had been executed across the North West zone, which he said would be inaugurated during the conference.

He therefore reiterated the commitment and resolve of the troops to continue to discharge their duties professionally and proficiently within its constitutional mandate. (NAN)