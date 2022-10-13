Army tasks soldiers on discipline,  commitment to duty

By Polycarp Auta

The Nigerian Army has charged its personnel on discipline and commitment to duty.



Maj.-Gen. Ali Wilson, the Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, said this at the opening of a promotion exercise for Master Warrant Officers on Thursday in Jos.



Wilson, explained that the exercise is part of requirement that would enable the participants to be promoted to the rank of Army Warrant Officers.

”The promotion to this new rank will give you an opportunity to reach the peak of your career in the Nigerian Army and a reflection of what you have learned, experienced and acquired over the course of your career.



”By virtue of your presence here, you have spent a minimum of 32 years in service which is one of the criteria for this exercise

”A high level of discipline and commitment to duty is expected of you as you move to your next rank,” he said.



Wilson thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for approving the exercise and called on the participants to replicate the gesture toward tackling insecurity in the country.



He explained that the participants, numbering 410, would undergo medical test, physical efficiency, weapon handling, written and oral tests, among others.(NAN)

