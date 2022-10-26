Army tasks personnel on professional conduct during elections

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army has advised officers and soldiers to uphold professionalism and ethical conduct in dealing with civilians during the 2023 general elections.

The Commandant, Army War College Nigeria (AWCN), Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, made the call at the opening of a sensitisation workshop organised by Army Headquarters Garrison on Wednesday in Abuja.

The workshop was tagged `Upholding the Traditional Ethics of the Nigerian Army and Promoting Professionalism and Social Responsibility of the Nigerian Soldiers’.

“We are all aware that the attention of the international community will focus on our dear country Nigeria during the elections next year, and particular attention is always paid to the roles we play during the elections.

“So far, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, particularly the army which is most visible during such elections has lived above board.

“And in order to maintain and even improve on this record, all hands must be on deck to ensure that we remain apolitical and discharge our roles professionally during the elections.

“In this regards, the COAS has already signed the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Nigerian Army personnel during Operation Safe Conduct 2023 which has been distributed to all formations and units.

“This shows the importance the COAS appends to our conduct during the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Alabi said the workshop was designed to educate troops on how to conduct themselves professionally during international and internal operations.

He added that troops were also been sensitised on the sanctity of both local and humanitarian laws, social media policies and imperatives of protecting civilians during all operations.

The commandant also said that the workshop would focus on the social responsibilities of Army personnel at all times.

Alabi urged the participants to ensure that they take valuable lessons back to their units and sub-units with a view to improve professional conduct in their various formations.

The Commander, AHQ Garrison, Maj.-Gen. Kabir Garba, said the workshop was organised to enlighten personnel on some rudiments of regimentation, to enhance professionalism.

Garba said it would also develop and improve the core competencies of personnel, as well as enlighten them on socio-economic vices within their operating environment.

The commander, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Jefferson Feboke, said key focus of the workshop was to drill in personnel the need to be disciplined during operations.

This, he said, was necessary in order to protect and preserve the cherished image of the Nigerian army in an increasingly complex operating environment.

Garba thanked the COAS for approving and providing the needed resources to conduct the workshop.

He said the participating officers and soldiers were drawn from across all the AHQ departments and formations within Abuja.

Topics to be discussed include Professionalism and effective collaboration among security agencies; Core values of the NA; Ethics in relation to the military profession and Enhancing professionalism in the NA.

Others include Sexual Exploitation and Abuse/Gender Mainstreaming, among others. (NAN)

