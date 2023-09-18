Army tasks officers on risk identification , time management for effective operations

By Suleiman Shehu

The Nigerian Army has charged its officers and men on identification of risk and time management, to effectively address security challenges facing the country.

The Chief of Training, Army, Maj.-Gen. Sanni Muhammed, gave the charge while declaring open the 2 Division Nigerian Army Operations Planning Cadre 2023 at the Division’s Headquarters, Ibadan on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the training is “Enhancing Tactical Skills in Operational Planning Process For Commanders in A Joint Environment”.

Muhammed, represented by Brig-Gen. Ilori Bindul, said the training was loaded with robust lectures aimed at addressing Nigeria’s contemporary security challenges.

He said the training would facilitate participants’ understanding of the subject and be able to discharge their constitutional responsibilities in their areas of operation.

Muhammad said the training was designed to teach middle cadre officers the basic rudiments of operational Act, its processes, procedures and focused on selected aspects of operation planning to give participants thorough knowledge of combat and tactical steps.

“I want you to take all aspects of the training serious, your individual performance, contribution, experience and your team work is of utmost importance for effective performance in your various areas of responsibilities.

“At the end of the cadre, we expect you to be able to develop tactical level of operational planning from higher commanders’ directive.

“Others things we expect you to be able to do is Identification of risk, development of contingency planning, time management in operational planning, sequence as well as performance monitoring of operation plans,” Muhammed said.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for providing necessary resources and logistics needed for the training.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, said the training was an annual event to refresh officers on contemporary operational reality facing the Nigerian Army.

Alabi said that the 2 Division’s 2023 Operations Planning Cadre was organised to train and retrain officers on operational issues, to enhance their performance in carrying out operations in their areas of responsibility.

“The training will instill and foster discipline, respect and synergy between the Army and other security agencies in line with the philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, to transform Nigerian Army into a well trained and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional duty.

“The presence of personnel from other security agencies was to make the training more realistic towards combating internal security in a joint environment,” Alabi said.

The GOC said the training would enrich the knowledge of participants through varieties of lectures and group discussions that would be given by various resource persons.

He called on participants to make maximum use of the cadre, in order to achieve the objectives of the training. (NAN)

