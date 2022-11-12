Army tasks officers on mentoring, pressure management

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Director General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, has urged senior military officers and staff of other agencies to pay attention to mentoring their various organisations.

Wahab, who was represented by the Senior Research Fellow in NARC, Maj.-Gen. Kabiru Mukhtar, made the call at the graduation of Participants of Critical Thinking and Adaptive Course 2/2022 of the Centre on Friday in Abuja.

He said the issue of mentoring had been of great importance to him, adding that he was a product of good mentorship.

According to him, he is an advocate of mentoring and stood against godfatherism, adding that godfathers often destroy their godsons or godchildren in the long run.

He said that mentors would push their mentees to the limit with the aim of bringing the best out of them while godfathers spoon feed godsons which, he said was not sustainable.

“I encourage you to really identify potentials in your various organisations, pick them up, develop them and push them up for the good of the institution and Nigeria at large and for your own good, even in service and retirement,” he said.

Wahab said that management of pressure and crisis was a critical element of leadership, adding that actions taken in anger or out of emotion often result in regrettable outcomes.

He said the course was designed to equip participants with the ability to solve problems either personal or organisational with critical thinking by asking relevant questions.

He commended the resource persons and the participants for their good conduct and commitment throughout the duration of the course.

The Programme Coordinator, Brig.-Gen. FC Eze, (rtd) said the course would create an understanding of idea generation and problem solving.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mrs Caroline Olori, a Conservator of Park, National Park Service, said the course would enhance their performance in their various organisations.

Olori appreciated the centre for impacting knowledge, saying the skills they acquired during the training would be put to use in the organisations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants of the course were drawn from the military, paramilitary and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). (NAN)

