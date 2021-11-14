Army spokesman disowns publication, says soldiers loyalty to Buhari not in doubt

November 14, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Defence, News, Project 0



The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, has disowned a publication attributed to about “Defence Headquarters warning against overthrowing Buhari’s regime”.

Nwachukwu, in a statement on Saturday, said the publication, which was riddled with outrageous lies and fabrications, claimed that the “Defence Headquarters has denounced a call for the military take over power”.

He said the online outlet went further attribute what he described as falsehood the “Army Spokesman”.

According him, the reason why this grossly unprofessional and blatantly irresponsible report is receiving any attention is the attribution of the false statement the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.

“The authors of the story must be the news reporters do not know that army spokesman does not speak for the Defence Headquarters.

“However, for the sake of clarity and keep the records straight, we wish state that at time did the Director, Army Public Relations, issue any statement on the subject matter.

is therefore a figment of their imagination, which did not in anyway emanate from Nwachukwu.

Nwachukwu said that officers and of the Nigerian Army did not need be “warned against overthrowing Buhari’s government”, saying their loyalty the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces had never been in doubt.

“The Nigerian Army is a reputable national and patriotic institution that has fully subordinated itself to civil authority, having stood unwaveringly in defence of the nation’s democracy.

will continue to be steadfast in defending Nigeria’s constitution and the much-cherished by providing aid to civil authority, whenever is called upon to so do,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,