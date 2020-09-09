Army Special Forces kill notorious Benue gang leader, ‘Gana’

Special Forces of the Nigerian Army have eliminated a notorious militia leader Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as Gana.

PRNigeria reported earlier that the gang leader was declared wanted by Nigerian police for killing several innocent citizens.

A military source confirmed to Newsdiaryonline that “Nigerian Army Special Forces have eliminated a notorious Criminal/terrorist gang leader, Terwase Agwaza who has been terrorizing Benue State and environs for too long. He has been on the wanted list of security agencies.”

PRNigeria recalled that the Benue State Government had placed a N10 million Naira bounty on him. He was so notorious that he was behind murderous activities of criminal gangs in Sankera geo – political zone comprising Ukum, Logo and Katsina Ala local government areas and the entire Zone A senatorial district.

Earlier in the day, according to PRNigeria, the criminal gang leader was seen in Katsina-Ala township stadium in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue North claiming that he wanted to surrender for an amnesty programme by the state government.

He had surrendered and handed over catchment of arms and ammunition to Benue amnesty programme of Governor Samuel Ortom in 2016 when he was pardon but later went back to his criminal activities.

Recall that Army special forces command Doma Nasarawa state conducted a special operation that destroyed a notorious camp of criminals and insurgents terrorizing Nigerians along Nasarawa, Kogi states as well as Lokoja-Abuja to Lagos highway, according to military sources.

