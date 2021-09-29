Army Skill Acquisition Centre graduates 32 apprentices in Yola

The Nigerian Army Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition Centre, Yola, says its has graduated 32 apprentices in various skills to enable them to become-reliant.



Brig.-Gen. Aminu Garba, Commander, 23 Brigade Yola, stated this at the graduation and presentation of certificates to the graduates on Wednesday in Yola.



Garba congratulated the graduates for successful completion of their training and urged them to used the skills acquired to become self-reliant.



“It is known fact that government alone cannot employ everybody, hence, the need for skills acquisition to empower the youths,” he said.



In her remarks, Mrs Esther Obadele, Assistant Director, Education in the command, said that of the 32 graduands 26 were drwan from the Nigeria Air Force, four from the army and two from the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).



Obadele said the centre was established in 2020 with the aims of providing skills acquisition training to staff and family members of the military personnel.



She said that the trainees were exposed to computer appreciation, hair dressing, tailoring, knitting and bag making among others.



She identified lack of fund and inadequate manpower as some of the challenges militating against smooth operations of the centre.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Garba assisted by Air Commodore Joseph Malgwui, Commander ,153 Air Force Strike Group, Yola, presented certificates to the graduates. ( NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...