Army silent on alleged killing of two personnel in Ebonyi

April 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



  Nigerian Army are yet to confirm alleged shooting by unknown gunmen of two soldiers at a checkpoint located at popular Timber Shade junction in Amasiri, Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi.

Meanwhile, a top security source, who confirmed incident on Tuesday at Amasiri on condition of anonymity, said that shooting occured on Monday night around 9..

source stated that gunmen made away with riffles of the two dead soldiers.

Also, a source in the , who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and pleaded not to be mentioned said the gunmen arrived the checkpoint in a white bus and as the men stopped them for a stop-and-search, they opened fire on them.

According to the source, the situation jolted the two busy towns of Amasiri and Afikpo into pandemonium, as residents, pespecially traders and shop owners hurriedly closed down shops and went home.

“It’s a very sad situation here. They said it people suspected to be gunmen, who came to the checkpoint at Timber Shade (boundary Ehugbo and Amasiri) in white bus,” the source said.

All efforts to speak with at the Nkwegu military cantonment proved abortive.

An officer told NAN on condition of anonymity army Headquarters would release a statement at the appropriate time.

Also, an army assistant Public Relations Officer simply identified as Tayo when contacted on his mobile phone (08038432656) said that would get back to NAN.

Also contacted, Mrs Loveth Odah, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) declined to speak on the incident saying that she not spokesperson for the army.

am not the military spokesperson, please contact the military public relations officer so that can answer that,” Odah said. (NAN)

