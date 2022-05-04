Army sets up new base as COAS fetes troops to Sallah luncheon in Sokoto

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, on Tuesday performed the groundbreaking for the establishment of a new Forward Operations Base (FOB) Isa, in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Tuesday, said the COAS also had lunch with the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji to mark the Eid-el-fitri.

The COAS, Yahaya said the initiative to build the new FOB Isa in the eastern part of the state was premised on its strategic importance to the ongoing operations.

He said the FOB would facilitate the planning and execution of several operations, urging traditional rulers and communities to cooperate with the troops to checkmate banditry and other heinous crimes in the region.

The COAS urged troops to intensify operations and take the fight to bandits in their enclaves.

He commended them for the successes recorded so far and urged them not to relent towards meeting the expectations of the nation.

Yahaya assured the troops that more logistics would be deployed into the theatre to enhance their combat efficiency.

At the Government House, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal lauded the troops for their effort in the ongoing operations and reiterated his support to the Nigerian army in tackling the security challenges in the state.

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, assured the COAS of his continuous support to the Nigerian Army .

Abubakar said the traditional institution would continue to sensitise residents in their domain to support the military and other security agencies in their effort to address the security challenges. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

