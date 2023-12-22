Army set for free medical outreach in Lagos community

The Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government in Lagos State, Mr Wasiu Adesina, has said that the council will collaborate with the 174 Battalion of the Nigeria Army to provide free medical outreach to Ikorodu residents.

Adesina made this known at a news conference in Ikorodu on Friday.

He said that free screening for blood sugar, high blood pressure and some other medical conditions would begin on Saturday.

The chairman said that free drugs would be given.

He called on Ikorodu residents to come out en masse and benefit from the outreach.

“We are very happy and ready to collaborate with the Nigerian Army to provide free medical outreach.

“We are calling on our people to come and benefit from the gesture,” Adesina said.

Maj. Musa Yahaya of the 174 Brigade, Odoguyan, Ikorodu, said that the programme would be an opportunity to bring the people closer to the army.

According to Yahaya, the outreach is also aimed at projecting a good image of the army as it launches different operations to maintain law and order.

“The Nigeria Army launched an operation called Exercise Still Waters to promote law and order,” he said. (NAN)

By Adepote Arowojobe

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

