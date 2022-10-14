Army seeks veterans’ collaboration in community security

By Oladapo Udom

The Nigerian Army has called on its veterans to join hands with security agencies in strengthening the battle against insecurity in their various communities and within the country at large.’

Maj.-Gen. Parker Undiandeye, the Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), made the call on Friday at the end of a four-day seminar organised by 81 Division, Nigerian Army for the veterans.

The seminar was held at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos State.

Undiandeye said that the seminar was organised to enlighten the veterans on the various aspects of life concerning retirement and on how they could help to improve the quality of security in their communities.

The seminar with the theme: ‘Harnessing the Potentials of Nigerian Army Veterans in a Community Based Security’, started on Oct.10 and ended on Oct. 14.

Undiandeye said that veterans had gathered wealth of knowledge and experiences that could be channelled to improve security.

“This seminar for our retired colleagues is coming at a good time because we are approaching a period of high tension and fluid electioneering.

“Politicians will be desperate and will want to use illegal means to convince and force communities to vote for them in ways that they don’t want to.

“When such things happen, please do well to report to the law enforcement agencies in order to help us to assist you,” he said.

Undiandeye said that the seminar had touched on crucial aspects affecting veterans and how they could be better purveyors of security and community-based assistance for better security of their communites.

“The theme of the seminar cannot have come at a better time and it is handy in shaping and enhancing your future endeavours as retired personnel of the Nigerian Army.

“The lectures delivered were tailored to address the gaps in the involvement of the Nigerian Army veterans in the role of society approach to military operations and national security.

“I implore you specially to take seriously the invaluable knowledge you have gathered here during the period of this seminar and workshop,” the Deputy Commandant said.

Undiandeye thanked the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) , Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for his visionary leadership and support in ensuring that the seminar was a huge success.

Also, the National Chairman, Nigerian Legion, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril, said that the seminar was an opportunity for veterans to grow together and interact with each other.

“The veterans still remain part of the Armed Forces even in retirement and they have the uniqueness to access situations and give accurate reports that will improve strategy.

“Information is key especially within the security environment that we find ourselves today,” Jubril said.

Another veteran, retired Brig.-Gen. Charles Bossman, said that veterans could not be jettisoned because they had acquired experiences spanning long years.

“Many of us have participated in many operations and we can bring that experiences to bare and help the country improve the security activities.

“So, this makes us very key in the scheme of things as partaining to security in Nigeria,” Bossman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gifts and certificates were presented to the veterans. (NAN)

