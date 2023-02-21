Army seeks more media synergy in tackling insurgency

By Hamza Suleiman

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the Theartre Commander, North East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), has called for more collaboration with the media to tackle insurgency in the country.

Ali made the call while interacting with members of the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), Borno State Council, on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

He said such working collaboration was imperative towards achieving lasting successes in the fight against insurgency in the country.

Ali described the media as a critical stakeholders, especially in the counter insurgency operation.

“My predecessor has told me how the media played a critical role in ensuring patriotic and unbiased reportage which assisted our operations.

“Also, we are both playing the same role towards restoration of peace in the North East, I want you to sustain these efforts.

“We are seeking for your enhance synergy as this fight cannot be done from the military alone.

“This is why the leadership of the Army changed the name from Operation Lafiya Dole to Operation Hadin Kai.

“I am ready to pally with the media because I know the role they will play.

“My doors are always open to all of you to come and discussed any issues on national security that would be helpful to our operations,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the media to always balanced their reportage on issues that needs clarifications.

Earlier, Dauda Illiya, Chairman of the Council, said that non kinetic approach was critical to winning the war against insurgency.

He noted that journalists working in the theatre of operation were enjoying cordial relationship with the military as against previous years when there was skirmishes.

He lauded the military authorities for honoring the media and urged them to sustained periodic engagement with journalist to achieve greater goals.(NAN)