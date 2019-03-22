Army seeks closer partnership with media in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

#TrackNigeria: The Nigerian Army has called for closer collaboration with the Sokoto State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in creating more community awareness on security issues and positive publicity.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of the Nigerian Army Sokoto, Maj. Gen. Hakeem Otiki, made the call on Friday in Sokoto during a courtesy visit to him by the NUJ.

Otiki, who was recently posted to the division, said it was gratifying that journalists and the army had enjoyed a long-standing mutual relationship.

“My predecessors had cordial relationship with the NUJ and we are not taking it for granted and I want it to continue.

“We wish to continue the good working relationship with media professionals on informing the public about military activities through proper reportage in your respective media,” he said.

Otiki said that the Nigerian Army had achieved a lot on fighting insurgency, terrorism, bandits and other crimes in different parts of the country.

“I urge you to use your mediums on disseminating right information that will facilitate reduction of crimes, security forces successes and drawing public attentions to the dangers of the crimes,” the GOC said.

He said the media had roles to play to help the army through different means, including: mediation, dialogue and change of attitude campaign.

He said the army authorities had initiated programmes aimed at bringing their personnel face to face with members of their host communities to appreciate their distinct culture.

On Saturday’s supplementary elections in Sokoto, Otiki said no military personnel would be deployed to polling units, except with the permission from the headquarters.

“Army is the last line in the order of restoring peace as all various security agencies have line of mandates. We support defence in natural order as the last resort.

”We identify flash points in violence prone areas, we conducted ‘Show of Force Exercise’ in order to showcase our presence, we will remain in the barracks to respond to any needed security breaches,” he said.

“Journalist should take lead in correcting anormalies which create panics among voters in order to ensure seaming voter exercise,” he added.

The GOC cautioned journalists against wrong reportage which he said, had led to series of damage in the society.

He added that ‘Operation Sharan Daji” in Zamfara was yeilding positive results with the reduction in banditry.

In his response, the NUJ Chairman, Malam Isa Shuni, said the council was ready for greater working relationship with the division.

Shuni said that his colleagues in the state had in the past collaborated with the division on a number of issues.

“We pledge to continue in like manner. Feel free to get us involved in your activities because we are not hostile,” the chairman said. (NAN)