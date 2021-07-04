Army School of Public Relations graduates second Quarter Courses 2021

The Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) have today the 2nd of July 2021 graduated its Second Quarter Courses comprising of Advance Public Relations (APRC) and A2 Video Operations Courses at the school auditorium in Bonny Cantonment Victoria Island Lagos.

In a brief ceremony to mark the end of the course, The Special Guest of Honour, the Commander Corps of Engineers Major General Kamilu Kadiri admonished the school to keep the good standard and further encouraged joint participation of services in its courses “ I am glad to observe the NASPRI has within 10 years of its existence has trained several officers and soldiers who are doing well in various field of operations”.

He also stated that “I must state that it gladdens my heart to see officers and men of other services amongst the graduating students” it will further boost the concept of joint operations between the Nigerian Army and other services in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Farouk Yahaya’s vision of having “A Professional Nigerian Army to Accomplish Assigned Mission within a Joint Envoronment”. He also urged the graduating students to uphold the knowledge they have acquired as well as the Core Values of the Nigerian Army as they return to their various Formations and Units.

Earlier in his remarks, the Acting Commandant NASPRI Colonel Aliyu Yusuf said NASPRI was established with the aim to build the capacity of Public Relations, Information Managers and other media related specialization for service delivery to the Nigerian Army and by extension the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The Acting Commandant also stated that a total of 11 Officers comprising 8 from the Nigerian Army (NA), 1 from the Nigerian Navy (NN) and 2 from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for Advance Public Relations Course 5/2021 as well as 23 soldiers comprising of 13 from the NA, 5 from the NN and 5 from the NAF for A2 Video Operations Course have undergone the training having fully tutored with the knowledge required.

The Acting Commandant also used the opportunity to thank the COAS for his moral and financial support to the school. “just recently, the COAS approved the renovation of the entire school which soon the work will commence” He stated.

Highlight of the event includes the presentation of Certificates to all students, presentation of Awards to Overall Best students who distinguished themselves in the two courses and presentation of souvenirs to the Special Guest of Honour amongst other dignitaries. The occasion was climax with a group photograph.

