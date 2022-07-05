Army restates resolve to checkmate proliferation of small arms,  light weapons 

By Victor Nwachukwu

The Nigerian Army has restated its resolve to checkmate the proliferation of small arms and light weapons across the country.



Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. – Gen. Farouk Yahaya, stated this at a media parley in Owerri on Monday, as part of activities marking the 2022 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NADCEL, an annual event held on July 6, is aimed at showcasing the commitment of the Nigerian Army as a professional responsive force.



Yahaya, who expressed worry over the possession of arms by non state actors and non licensed individuals, said that the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light weapons was working assiduously to checkmate the menace.



He warned financiers of the arms and weapons to desist forthwith or be ready to contend with the Army, as the Force would “leave no stone unturned in fishing them out”.



He also called for concerted efforts by Nigerians to report suspected unlawful possession of firearms to the appropriate quarters.



” The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light weapons is working tirelessly to stem this tide and we are achieving positive results.



” As our border troops continue to restrategise and stay many steps ahead of the culprits, we warn all financiers of these light weapons to desist forthwith or have the law to contend with.



” It’s quite a challenge but we’re facing it head-on, ” he said.



He listed some of the achievements of the Nigerian Army in the last one year to include the return of Nigerians in the North-East to their homes, mass surrender of terrorists and reopening of all schools in the geo-political zone, including the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok.



Other achievements include foiling of kidnap plots and other forms of criminal arrangements as well as improvement of the welfare and well-being of troops.



He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for providing sufficient logistics and other forms of support that had enabled the Force to record tremendous successes in its operations.



He, however, assured Nigerians that his troops would always stick to the professional rules of engagement and respect for human rights, in line with the core values of the Nigerian Army. (NAN)

