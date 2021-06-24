Army resource centre trains personnel on work ethic, organisational performance

The Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), says 140 junior cadre personnel of the military and paramilitary agencies have been trained on work ethics and organisational performance to increase creativity and skills.

The participants comprised personal from Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Defence Intelligence Agency, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Customs Service and other paramilitary and civil society organisations.

The Director-General, NARC, retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, said the Work Ethics and Organisational Performance Course 2/2021 was designed for the junior cadre personnel to enhance their work at their various organisations.

Wahab said that the course was aimed at increasing creativity and critical thinking skills amongst participants for optimal performance.

This, he said, would improve adaptations to the constantly changing environment and introducing adaptive leadership for creative change amongst others.

He said tthat the course had also helped to challenge the participants to understand interpersonal relationship with personnel of other organisations especially those involved in the security management system at the lowest level.

Wahab said that the centre had continued to improve on its activities, adding that course 1 had 70 participants while the course 2 doubled the number with more organisations subscribing to it.

“They have come here and we are urging them to be our ambassadors by making use of what they have learnt here to have the ability to communicate with their colleagues and tell them what it is.

“We are trying to see how to make the participants function better for the benefit of the system.

“It cut across attitude, culture, behavioural change and we even brought people from outside to talk to them on the attitude at the work place.

“It was not just teaching about military but about how to change their mind set towards what they do for the benefit of the system,” he said.

Wahab commended the services, paramilitary agencies, corporate and civil society organisations for sending their personnel for the training.

He urged participants to take advantage of the course to encourage connectivity with colleagues of other organisations and promote synergy among themselves.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Haruna Sani, a Master Warrant Officer of Nigerian Army, who is the Course Senior, thanks their services and agencies for the opportunity given to them.

Sani said the course had afforded them the opportunity to enhance their performance at work place and promised to deploy the knowledge acquired effectively for the benefit of the Nigerian army. (NAN)

