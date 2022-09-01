Army resource centre presents book in honour of Gen. Wahab on 64th birthday

By Philomina Attah

The Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) on Thursday in Abuja, presented a book titled ‘’Soldering and Nation Building’’ to honour the centre’s Director General, retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab on his 64th birthday.

The book which had 16 Chapters was written by 14 authors comprising seven professors from the academia and seven members of faculty and research fellows of NARC.

While chapter one of the book focuses on the life of Gen. Wahab, the remaining chapters cover different areas of national development.

The former Chief of Defence Staff and Chairman of the occasion, retired Gen. Martin Luther Agwai, described Wahab as one of the best brains that the Nigerian army had produced.

Agwai, who said he identified Gen. Wahab as a captain, added that he later appointed Wahab as his Military Assistant and Chief of Staff during his time as Chief of Army Staff.

He said the appointment of Wahab as the director-general of NARC was like placing square peg in square hole, adding that the centre had grown to be centre of excellence of global repute.

The former defence chief called on Nigerians to appreciate the efforts of the military to address the myriad of security challenges bedevilling the nation.

He also urged the academic community and institutions to explore the book for national development.

A former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau, commended the centre for its depth of research and academic output.

Dambazzau, who eulogised the director general, commended him for his dedication to the service of Nigeria.

Also, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, former army chief and current Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, described Gen. Wahab as an intellectual committed to the service of the nation.

Buratai, who appointed the celebrant to head the centre, urged the army to sustain support for the centre, so as to expand its scope.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, commended the centre for its intellectual activities of supporting the army and the nation in general.

Yahaya pledged to ensure continuous support for the centre and urged the research fellows at the centre to write more and proffer solutions the nation’s challenges.

He commended the director-general for his wealth of knowledge and commitment to taking the centre to greater height.

The Deputy Governor of Kwara, Mr Kayode Alabi, said the government and people of the state were proud of the giant strides of Gen. Wahab.

Alabi, who likened the retired general to late Gen. Babatunde Idiagbon, said the state was proud to still have an outstanding general who had served the army and still contributing to national development.

The celebrant and NARC DG, Wahab, appreciated the centre for honouring him and pledged to do his best to nation building.

Present at the event were representatives of other service chiefs, principal staff officers from Defence and Services Headquarters and other senior officers.

Also present were the Commandant, Nigeria Defence Academy, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, Commandant, National Defence College, Rear Adm. Murtala Bashir and representative of Ilorin Emirate Council, among others. (NAN)

