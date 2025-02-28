Army resource centre chief advocates closer military-media relations

The Director General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, has advocated for enhanced relationship between the military

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Director General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, has advocated for enhanced relationship between the military and the media to promote national security.

Wahab made the call on Friday during a round table with members of the Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN) in Abuja.

The theme of the roundtable is: “National Interest versus National Security: A Quest for Responsible Journalism”.

He said the event was organised to bridge the gaps that had been observed in the military-media relations, adding that “there was the need to begin to build trust”

“Both parties, both sides need to find a way of moving ahead, and that is why the centre is getting DHQ and the services informed as to what the gaps that have been identified by the media practitioners, particularly the defence correspondents.

“There is need for them to block the gap from their side, and from the media side to also be mindful of the reportage, putting national security into consideration.

Wahab said that the military must engage with the three layers involved, saying that the defence correspondents, the Guild of Editors and media owners were the critical layers to deal with.

He said that all the layers must work in agreement with the military to project national interest and also ensure national security.

“We need to keep on talking to you but the Guild of Editors need to be brought in at one point, and the owners of all these organisations need to come in.

“So different levels and different set of people.

“So we will have to identify those that we believe should be the one dealing with each of these strata and then finding a common ground for the three to regularly talk and discuss among themselves.

“Otherwise, if the owners discuss, for instance, with the minister or CDS, if the message is not passed down to the editors, the efforts have been wasted,” he said. (NAN)