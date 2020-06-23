Army rescues 6 kidnap victims from armed bandits in Katsina

Share the news













The Nigerian Army has rescued six victims kidnapped by armed bandits in Musa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Brigade Commander in charge of 17 Brigade Headquarters, Katsina, Brig-Gen. Wama Idris, on Tuesday, handed over the victims to Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, to be reunited with their families.

Represented by Major Olabode Adedayo, Idris said the victims were rescued by the Nigerian army after a fierce gun battle with the kidnappers at a forest between Danmusa and Safana.

He pointed out that 11 people were kidnapped but the forces were able to rescue six, with five people yet to be rescued.

The army assured that they would still comb the forests to get the remaining ones.

Receiving the victims, the SSG thanked the Nigerian Army for its efforts to rescue the kidnapped persons.

He said the operations by the Nigerian army against banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed robbery in Katsina State were yielding positive results (NAN)

