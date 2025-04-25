Army renovates, equips 2 wards in Plateau hospital 

The Nigerian Army has renovated and equipped a male and female wards at the General Hospital in Langtang North Local Government of Plateau

Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Army Staff

By Polycarp Auta

Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) inaugurated the projects on Friday

Oluyede was represented at the event by Maj.-Gen. Folusho Oyinlola, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos.

The COAS said that the project was executed in honour of Maj.-Gen. Nansak Shagaya, an indigene of the locality, as part of Army’s Civil-Military Corporation (CIMIC).

He explained that the intervention underscores army’s enduring commitment to securing communities in Plateau.

“Over the years, Plateau has experience Nigerian Army’s CIMIC engagements in Bassa, Bokkos, Riyom, Mangu and Wase local governments.

“The projects are design not just to provide relief, but to cement our relationship with the communities.

“The projects are special intervention in honour of Maj.-Gen. Nansak Shagaya, the Army Deputy Chief of Operations incharge of Peace Support Operations.

“It is funded by the army headquarters to honour Shagaya for his meritorious service to the Nigerian Army,”he said.

Oluyede said that the projects were executed in consultation with members of the community.

The COAS commended residents of the area for supporting the security agencies in their bid to secure lives and property in the state.

“I’m aware of the security challenges in the state and the presence of our troops across the local governments to ensure peace in the state,”he said.

Earlier, Shagaya, who thanked the COAS for honouring him with the projects, said that the choice of the hospital aimed at enhancing healthcare services to the rural people.

He said that the gesture would improve the quality of healthcare services within the locality and surrounding communities.

Speaking on behalf of the State Government, Mr Timothy Gayi, the Permanent Secretary, Plateau Ministry of Health, thanked the Nigerian Army for the gesture.

He said that the gesture would complement government’s efforts in providing quality healthcare services to its citizenry.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)