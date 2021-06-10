Army releases new posting, as counter-terrorism operation gets new commander

The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment Maj.-Gen. Chris Musa, as the new Theatre Commander of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operation in the North East.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said this in a statement on the new posting and appointments of senior officers, on Thursday in Abuja.

Yerima said that Maj.-Gen. Musa was redeployed from Nigerian Army Resource Centre while Maj.-Gen. F.O. Omoigui was appointed as Director-General, Land Forces Simulation Centre.



He also disclosed that Maj.-Gen. O.R. Aiyenigba was redeployed from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police as Provost Marshal (Army), while Maj.-Gen. I.M. Jallo was appointed Deputy Theatre Commander 1 OPHK.



“Others affected in the posting include Brig.-Gen. N.U. Muktar from Nigeria High Commission Islamabad to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Director of Procurement.



“Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Defence Information moves to Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations and appointed Director and Brig.-Gen. A.E. Abubakar has been appointed Commander of 22 Brigade.



“Brig.-Gen. K.O. Ukandu moves to National Defence College as Directing Staff, Brigadier General I.B. Abubakar moves from Nigerian Army Armour School and appointed Deputy Director Operations.



“Brig.-Gen. A.M. Umar from Army War College Nigeria moves to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Chief of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff.



“Brig.-Gen. A.J.S. Gulani from Nigerian Army Armour School moves to Headquarters 24 Task Force Brigade as Commander,” he said.



Yerima further disclosed that Col. K.E. Inyang had been appointed Military Assistant to the Chief of Army Staff, while Col. O.O. Braimah moves to Nigeria High Commission Islamabad as Defence Attachee.



According to him, that Col. I.P. Omoke moves to Defence Intelligence Agency as Assistor Director Foreign Liaison/ Liaison Officer (Army).



Yerima said that the posting was in line with the Chief of Army Staff vision to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria.



“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya urged all the affected senior officers to justify the confidence reposed on them.



“All posting and appointments are with immediate effect,” he said. (NAN)