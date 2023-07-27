Army reiterates commitment to providing more equipment for operations

By George Edomwonyi

The Nigerian Army has reiterated its commitment to providing more equipment to enhance her operations across the country.

Brig.-Gen. Oladele Arogundade, Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (NASEME), disclosed this on Thursday in Auchi at the inauguration of seven courses out of the Third Quarter Courses for year 2023.

Arogundade said that effective equipment support was critical to the proper management and availability of platforms for Nigerian Army operations.

According to him, in spite of prevailing challenges and constraints, NASEME has been able to provide equipment support to the Nigerian Army in its operations across the country.

“This has been achieved through absolute determination and a strong will to succeed as well as the innovative spirit of NASEME personnel.

“There is however still lot more to be done towards rendering better quality services to combat units in the field.

“This raises the need for continuous development of skills and knowledge to meet up with evolving trends and contemporary equipment support requirements.”

The commandant noted that the school’s mission was to develop technical manpower through training of officers and soldiers using modern management concept and techniques driven by technological innovations and creativity.

While welcoming the students of Armoured and Artillery Electronic Equipment Course 19/23, EME Young Officers Course 37/23, Warrant Officers Management Course 48/23, Gun Boat Maintenance Course 6/23 and Tank Guns Maintenance Course 22/23, he urged them to conduct themselves well during their course of studies.

“No form of indiscipline will be condoned during the duration of your courses as you all must be found worthy in both character and learning to earn the certificate,” he said.

Similarly, the commandant commended the graduating Armoured Fighting Vehicles Maintenance Course Soldiers 24/23 and Upgrading Course 3-2 (All Trades) of 2023 for their high sense of responsibility and discipline exhibited throughout the duration of their studies.

“I expect you all to effectively carry out these various functions in your respective units or sub unit/section and justify the time, effort and resources expended in training you.

“You should however note that what you have learnt here is basically a tool, the effective use of which is dependent on you.

“I therefore enjoined you to develop the right attitude to facilitate the positive and effective use of these tools so that you can be good ambassadors of EME corps wherever you find yourself” Arogundade said.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of certificates to the graduands and awards to the best graduating students from various courses for their outstanding performances during their studies. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

