Army refutes UAV video, says its equipment more sophisticated

#TrackNigeria The Nigerian Army has stated that the video clip of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) alleged to belong to the Nigerian Military was false.

A statement by Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, on Sunday in Abuja, said the UAVs did not belong to the Nigerian military.

Musa said that the military authority questioned the motive of the ‘mischievous falsehood’ and urged the public to disregard the video clip.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip containing photograph of an alleged Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) bought by the Nigerian military.

“The clip was produced, uploaded and circulated through whatsApp and other social media platforms.

“In it, they showed a photograph of group of persons with the equipment, which they compared to those ostensibly owned by other nations including some of our African neighbours.

“This is far from the truth. Therefore, it should be disregarded in its entirety,” he said.

Musa said that the Nigerian military had more sophisticated UAV and equipment than what was transmitted in the video.

According to Musa, this account for the tremendous success in the fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry in the country.

“It will be recalled that the Nigerian Air Force has designed and produced far more superior and sophisticated UAVs and other platforms such as “Gulma” and “Tsaigumi” than what the medium was showing.

“Additionally, the Nigerian Army has just commissioned an aviation hangar in Jaji, Kaduna State for its Aviation Corps.

“Another hangar and runway in Bama, Borno State, are on the way where bigger and far more sophisticated UAVs will be deployed and used.

“It is important to also state that the African countries mentioned in the clip are not in anyway compared to Nigeria in military technology, equipment and platforms as they do not have UAVs as alleged, rather an American military base on their soil,” he said. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

