The Army has refuted some media reports that five soldiers were killed and others abducted by insurgents during repair of an electricity facility along Maiduguri- Damaturu road on Monday.

Col. Ado Isa, the Army Deputy Director Public Relations, made the refutal in a statement released in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Isa who described the report as “fake and misleading,” cautioned against unverified claims and reports capable of undermining the counter insurgency campaign.