‎Army Refutes Claims of Neglect, Sexual Harassment in Widow Benefits Processing

‎The Nigerian Army has dismissed allegations of neglect and sexual harassment against widows of fallen soldiers, following claims made in a publication by @hausaroom and @punchnewspaper on 18 May 2025.



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎The Army described the allegations as “disturbing” and urged the claimants to come forward with concrete evidence to enable thorough investigation.



‎In a statement released by Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, the Army emphasized its commitment to the welfare of deceased personnel’s families, stating that robust welfare schemes, including the Gratuity, Group Life Insurance, Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme (NAWIS), and educational scholarships for the children of fallen soldiers, are in place to support widows and next-of-kin (NOK).



‎“The Nigerian Army has institutionalized a robust welfare system that provides death benefits to the next-of-kin of deceased personnel. These schemes are systematically disbursed to widows and NOK upon completion of due documentation and verification,” the statement read.



‎Addressing the sexual harassment allegations, Lieutenant Colonel Anele clarified that no formal complaints had been received through official investigative channels as of the time of the response. “The Nigerian Army takes all allegations of sexual harassment or extortion very seriously. However, no formal complaints have been received through its Human Rights Desks or investigative channels,” she stated, urging those with credible evidence to report misconduct through established complaint mechanisms.



‎The Army expressed concern that unverified claims could undermine public trust and cause distress to other affected families. “We will appreciate the cooperation of concerned individuals to verify facts and engage officially before disseminating unverified claims that could undermine public trust,” the statement urged.



‎Reacting to the Army’s stance, Mrs. Fatima Sadiq, whose husband was killed in action in 2023, commended the Army’s scholarship initiative. “My children are currently in school under the scholarship program. While the process was tedious, they eventually received the support promised,” she said.



‎Meanwhile, a Lagos-based human rights activist, Aisha Musa, called for thorough investigations into the allegations. “The Army should not only wait for formal complaints but proactively ensure that its officers involved in disbursing these benefits are held accountable and monitored to prevent abuse,” she said.



‎The Nigerian Army maintained that it remains committed to transparency, accountability, and zero tolerance for misconduct in its operations, while affirming its unwavering support for the families of fallen soldiers.



