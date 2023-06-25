Army redeploys top generals, appoints new GOCs, others

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has approved the posting and redeployment of top senior officers to commands, instructional and staff appointments across formations and units.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Saturday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the redeployments and appointments were to reposition the Nigerian army for operational efficiency and functional administration.

Those affected include Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of Army Headquarters (AHQs), General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Corps Commanders, Commandants of training institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding Officers, amongst others.

He said that Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim had been redeployed from Headquarters 3 Division to the Department of Policy and Plans (DAPP) and appointed Chief of Policy and Plans (Army).

Nwachukwu said that Maj.-Gen. BR Sinjen had been appointed Chief of Operations (Army) while Maj.-Gen. OR Aiyenigba, erstwhile Provost Marshal had been appointed Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation (Army).

“Others are Maj.-Gen. NC Ugbo from Nigerian Army Signals School to Department of Civil Military Affairs and appointed Chief of Civil Military Affairs.

Maj.-Gen. E Akerejola moves from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport to Army Headquarters Department of Logistics as the Chief of Logistics (Army).

“Senior officers appointed as General Officers Commanding (GOCs) are Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi from Army War College Nigeria ( AWCN) to Headquarters 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. AE Abubakar moves from Headquarters 7 Division to 3 Division as GOC and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

“Also, Maj.-Gen. PP Mala, moves from Depot Nigerian Army to Headquarters 7 Division as GOC and Commander Sector 1 Joint Task Force North East( NE) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

“Others are Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi from HQ Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena (MNJTF) to Theatre Command Joint Task Force NE Operation (OPHK) as Theatre Commander, while Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali was redeployed from OPHK to MNJTF as the Force Commander,” he said.

Nwachukwu said that the appointment of Maj.-Gen Emmanuel Undiandeye, as Chief of Defence Intelligence has been formalised.

He said that Maj.-Gen. OO Oluyede had been appointed Commander Infantry Corps; Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, Commander Corps of Artillery, and Maj.-Gen. AA Adeyinka, Commander of Corps of Supply and Transport.

According to him, Maj.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe had been appointed Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, while Maj.-Gen. JO Ochai, takes over as Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy( NDA), and Maj.-Gen. IB Maina, Commandant, Army War College Nigeria.

“Equally redeployed are Brig.-Gen. TB Ugiagbe who is appointed Acting Chief of Military Intelligence (Army), Brig.-Gen. OG Onubogu moves to Martin Luther Agwai International Peace Keeping Centre as Commandant, while Brig.-Gen. N Ashinze moves to Defence Intelligence Agency as Director Fusion.

“The Nigerian Army has also formalised the redeployment of Col. AO Onasanya from Army War College Nigeria to Headquarters Guards Brigade as Acting Commander.

“The Chief of Army Staff has directed all newly appointed senior officers to redouble their effort and commitment to duty in ensuring the sustenance of the ongoing onslaught against terrorism, insurgency and other threats to national security, as they assume their new appointments,” he said. (NAN)

