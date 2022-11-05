Army recruitment: Rivers State Government expresses commitment 

By Precious Akutamadu

The Rivers State Government has expressed commitment to partner with the Nigerian Army to sensitize its citizens to join in the ongoing recruitment exercise into the Military.



Dr.Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), disclosed this on Friday while receiving Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Jallo, the Nigeria Army Director of Manpower Planning, in his office in Port Harcourt.



According to a press statement by Juliana Masi, the Head of the Communication Unit, SSG office, Danagogo reassured the Army that the Rivers State Government would continue to support the military to enlighten able-bodied youths who are mentally and physically fit to be enlisted into the army.



Danagogo commended the determination and sacrifices of Nigerian soldiers in the sustenance of the country, calling for support and cooperation in the recruitment exercise, especially in marginalized states such as Rivers.



“Generally, we regret that our people do not benefit appropriately from the recruitment exercises as they ought to.



“We cannot be here, and maybe because of ignorance, our people are unable to utilize these opportunities properly.



“We have able-bodied and willing youths who will do well in the Army, we will ensure that our people know what it takes to succeed at this stage of recruitment.



“We must carry out proper enlightenment to ensure the people know what to do to succeed through the recruitment process.



“If the young ones don’t join now, we will not have Senior Officers in the future, we are looking for the opportunity,” the SSG said.



In his speech, Maj.-Gen. Jallo called for the support of the State Government to sensitize the public on the need to join the ongoing recruitment exercise for 84 regular recruit intake that will end by Dec. 2022.



Jallo said the enlightenment campaign tour became necessary to keep Nigerians abreast of the Army’s approach to the recruitment exercise.



According to him, “the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has directed that we go round some of the states that have low turnout of their citizens in the army.



“Rivers State falls into that category, as well as Bayelsa and Delta in the South-South.



“We assure you that the indigenes of this state have equal opportunities like persons from other states to join the Nigerian Army, a progressive and professional career path,” he said.



Jallo noted that the recruitment is free of all charges and that no one is expected to pay any money for the training after the recruitment.



He encouraged applicants to fill out their forms appropriately to avoid rejection. (NAN)

