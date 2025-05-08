Army recruitment: Lagos targets 1,000 applications from indigenes

Lagos State says it is targeting 1,000 applications from its indigenes for recruitment into the Nigerian Army in the ongoing army recruitment.

By Florence Onuegbu

The Secretary to the State Governm

ent, Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, said this on Wednesday during a sensitisation programme about the Nigerian Army 89 Regular Recruits Intake for Trades/Non-Tradesmen and Women.

The sensitisation was held at Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and at Ikeja Local Government Secretariat.

Salu-Hundeyin said that 600 Lagos indigenes had already applied for the recruitment, but the state was expecting to have 1,000 applicants or above, before the deadline for application – May 17.

She noted that President Bola Tinubu directed that every state should have 150 of its indigenes recruited.

She hoped that the targeted 1,000 applicants from Lagos would enable Lagos State to achieve that.

According to her, applicants will undergo scrutiny.

She described the military as a glorious profession since it involved protecting lives.

“Why we are here is extremely important. It is a national call, call to service. It is a call to serve our fatherland, our motherland, Nigeria, and a call to serve our state,” Salu-Hundeyin said.

She encouraged Lagos State indigenes between the ages of 18 years and 26 years to apply for the recruitment.

“When you enter, if you want to be a lawyer, if you you want to be a doctor, or you want to be any other thing, it is government that will train you for free,” she said.

The Vice Chairman, Igando-Ikotun LCDA, Mrs Mojisola Badmus, urged parents to allow their children to join the military.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces have several departments that our children can represent.

“It is not just about war, but talking about war, if we don’t protect our land, who will protect it for us?” Badmus asked. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)