Army reassure of security for Kogi residents

The Nigerian Army, has reassured of improved security for Kogi residents, especially with the rising cases of kidnapping in the state.

Maj.-Gen. Obinna Onubogu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, said this when he addressed newsmen in his maiden operational visit to the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Chari-Maigumeri Barracks, Lokoja.



Onubogu said that nothing would be spared to ensure peace in all areas of his responsibility including Kogi.

“We have been able to significantly reduce most issues of kidnappings and communal clashes within Kogi.

“Just recently, we had two incidents of kidnapped students at Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) and the communal clashes at Omola in Kogi East.

“In those attacks, the troops of NA in collaboration with other security agencies were able to curb the incidence, and reassured the citizens of their safety.

“So, when you talk of the successes, we have been able to rescue almost all the students that were kidnapped in the university, as well as conduct patrols and visit to other communal areas where there were clashes,” he said.

Onubogu lauded Gov. Ahmed Ododo, for his prompt visit to the affected communities to reassure them of their safety as well as meeting with traditional rulers in the area to ensure peace.

“So, by and large, our roles in aiding the civil authority within Kogi are being accomplished successfully,” he said.

He said that his visit in the state was to motivate and reassure troops that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. -Gen. Taureed Lagbaja, was fully behind them in all their operations.

He commended the Commander of 12 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Haruna Dasuki, for his commitments to safeguard lives and property in the state.



“I can assure you that the security in Kogi will continue to get better every passing day,” Onubogu stated.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army to prioritise the welfare of officers and soldiers as well as putting in place adequate measures to take care of the families of fallen heroes.

The GOC thanked the Kogi Government for providing facilities for the troops in their operational units.

“The Kogi Government has been supportive and we are very grateful,” he added.

NAN reports that the 12 Brigade Commander Brig.-Gen. Dasuki, led the GOC on a tour of facilities in the barracks and also to commission some projects.

Highlight of the tour was the planting of trees by the GOC at the barracks.

Some students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTEC), Osara, were kidnapped by suspected bandits on May 9.(NAN)

By Stephen Adeleye