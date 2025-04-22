Army public relations directorate upgraded with cutting-edge tools – Maj.-Gen. Nwachukwu

Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, says the Directorate of Army Public Relations (APR), has been retooled with cutting-edge multimedia equipment to respond swiftly and professionally

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, says the Directorate of Army Public Relations (APR), has been retooled with cutting-edge multimedia equipment to respond swiftly and professionally to operational and non-operational media engagements.

He spoke on Tuesday in Abuja while handing over to the newly appointed acting director, APR, Lt.-Col. Onyinyechi Anele.

He noted that the era of rapidly evolving digital media, the proliferation of information channels, and the demand for timely and strategic communication had created significant expectations.

“To remain relevant and effective, I had to modernise, adapt, and lead the media battle from the front,” he said.

“Today, I can confidently say that I did not merely react to these challenges, but confronted them head-on—with innovation, vision, and purpose.”

Nwachukwu said one of the major milestones under his leadership was the acquisition of modern multimedia equipment, “which now enables the directorate to respond swiftly and professionally to media tasks.

“We procured modern cameras, editing suites, audio-visual systems, and digital communication tools that are essential for operating in the fast-paced global media environment,” he stated.

He also facilitated both local and international training programmes for officers and soldiers, exposing them to global best practices in strategic communication, crisis messaging, digital warfare, and media analytics.

“These initiatives have undoubtedly transformed the way we tell the Nigerian Army’s story, credibly and authoritatively,” he added.

Nwachukwu further disclosed the establishment of a fully functional Strategic Communications Centre, which he described as a hub for coordinated messaging across formations and units.

He also highlighted the launch of the Nigerian Army’s first online television channel, “Nigerian Army Info TV”, housed in a state-of-the-art studio at Army Headquarters.

“This platform has significantly enhanced the Army’s media reach, engagement, and public perception.

“The voice of the Nigerian Army now resonates louder and clearer, both at home and abroad,” he said.

He also noted efforts to strengthen relationships with both traditional and digital media stakeholders, fostering greater understanding and amplifying the stories of bravery and professionalism of Nigerian troops.

In her remarks, Anele.pledged to sustain and build upon the achievements of her predecessor.

She assured the Chief of Army Staff and the leadership of the army of her unwavering commitment, loyalty, and results-driven approach.

“Maj.-Gen. Nwachukwu’s passion, resilience, and professionalism laid a formidable foundation for the Directorate,” she said.

“Your contributions to enhancing the Army’s image and strategic communication are remarkable. You will always remain an integral part of the DAPR family.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anele recently became the first female officer appointed as acting DAPR.