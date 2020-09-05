Army Public Relations 82 Division hosts 2020 RSM Convention in Imo

The Nigerian Army Public Relations Headquarters, 82 Division, Enugu, says it is hosting its 2020 Regimental Sergeant Majors’ (RSM) Convention in Imo.

The event is scheduled to hold from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10 at Imo State Trade and Investment Centre.

A statement issued in Owerri on Saturday by Col. Aliyu Yusuf, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, at the instance of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, said the convention would be in line with the Nigerian Army Training Directive 2020.

It described the regimental sergeant majors convention as a yearly scheduled activities of the Nigerian Army aimed at enhancing the capacity of regimental sergeant majors at all levels to adequately perform their roles as they interface between the officers and soldiers.

The statement said the convention with the theme, “Regimentation as an Instrument of Professionalism: The Role of the RSM”, is designed to equip participants with requisite knowledge to perform their roles and promote professionalism in the Nigeria Army.

According to the release, the Governor of Imo, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, is expected to be the special guest of honour at the event.

It enjoined its officers to attend. (NAN)