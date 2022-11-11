Army provides free medical services for Kogi communities

By Stephen Adeleye

The Nigerian Army on Thursday provided free medical services for the people of Eika-Ohizenyi communities in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Army provided the free medical services as part of its Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC)-related activities.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, said the medical outreach was carefully planned to cater for the identified common health challenges of the indigenes in the communities.

This, he said, would enhance the existing cordial relationship and boost the support the Nigerian Army had enjoyed from the people.

The COAS, who was represented by the Commander, Headquarters Command Army Records (CAR), Maj.-Gen. Sunday Igbinomwanhia, said the free medical outreach was in continuation of exercise Enduring Peace II, recently inaugurated by the Nigerian Army.

The COAS said it was in line with his vision of a professional Nigerian Army, ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

Yahaya explained that in pursuance of his vision, he had ensured that the Nigerian Army formations and units paid adequate attention to the non-kinetic aspect of the military operations.

He said that conscious efforts had been made to cater for pregnant women and nursing mothers by making provisions for the distribution of treated mosquito nets during the outreach.

According to the COAS, aside the free drugs to be dispensed, free medicated eye glasses would also be distributed to people with sight challenges.

He stressed that Nigerian Army had enjoyed and would continue to enjoy the support and cooperation of the good citizens of Kogi in surmounting the challenges of insecurity in the state and the nation in general.

The COAS appealed to the people to see the medical outreach as evidence of the cooperation between the Nigerian Army and Kogi residents.

“Let it foster the desired peace, progress and prosperity in these communities and the entire Kogi,“ he said.

The COAS assured the people that the Nigerian Army, in conjunction with other sister security agencies, was working assiduously to rid the country of criminal activities and all forms of insecurity.

He thanked Gov. Yahaya Bello for his support in making the apparatus of the Kogi State Government available for military operations.

He also commended the heads of all the sister security agencies for the seamless synergy in their efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

Yahaya urged the people to continue to live in peace and harmony and to be tolerant of one another.

In his remarks, Bello commended the COAS for the medical outreach and for ensuring adequate security in the state.

Bello, who was represented by the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd.), advised the people to be well informed and to use the opportunity to give credible information to the security agencies to rid the state of criminal elements.

The Chairman of Okehi Local Government Area, Mr Abdulraheem Ohiare, praised the COAS for the gesture and for restoring peace to the area.

According to Ohiare, the area had been a den of criminals, noting that Eika Police Station was burnt down twice and many people killed.

“We thank the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for restoring peace to our communities,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries of the outreach, Mrs Sabiat Abdulkadiri, Mrs Hajara Salihu and Hajia Habibat Sadiq, all praised the COAS for the free medical treatment and free drugs. (NAN)

