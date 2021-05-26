The Nigerian Army is to begin investigating the alleged involvement of its personnel in extortion and the gruesome murder of a woman in Yankara village of Katsina State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, on Wednesday.

Yerima said the army authorities would not shield or spare any personnel found culpable.

”The investigation would be thorough enough to get to the root of the matter.

“The Nigerian Army therefore wishes to inform the general public that it has began investigation into the matter and that any one found culpable will face the wrath of the law.

“As a professional and responsible force, the NA does not tolerate any act of professional misconduct.

“The general public is hereby urged to remain calm as the investigation will be thorough enough to get to the root of the matter,” he said. (NAN)

