Army probes alleged involvement of personnel in murder, extortion in Katsina

May 26, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project 0



 The Nigerian Army is to begin investigating the alleged of its personnel in extortion and the gruesome of a in Yankara village of State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, on Wednesday.

Yerima said the army authorities would not shield or spare any personnel found culpable.

”The investigation would be thorough enough to get to the root of the matter.

“The Nigerian Army therefore to inform the general public that has began investigation into the matter and that any one found culpable will face the wrath of the law.

“As a professional and responsible force, the NA does not tolerate any act of professional misconduct.

“The general public is hereby urged to as the investigation will be thorough enough to get to the root of the matter,” he said. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,