Army positions to take delivery of helicopters, priorities welfare of troops

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has assured officers, soldiers, and their families, that their welfare would continuously be top priority in his leadership of the Nigerian Army (NA).

The GOC 81 Div, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Usman alongside the Commander, Nigerian Army Signal Corps, Maj.-Gen. Gbemiga Adeshina presenting a certificate to a soldier.

The COAS added that the Nigerian Army was also expected to take delivery of helicopters, combat enablers as well as other force multipliers to effectively combat all criminal activities.

Lagbaja said this on Saturday at the Nigerian Army Corps of Signals West African Social Activity (WASA) 2023 which held at Nigerian Army Signal Barracks parade ground, Mile 2, Lagos State.

Lagbaja was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Usman.

According to the COAS, the welfare and needs of troops will always be addressed within available resources to further boost morale and commitment to duty.

“The Year 2023 was characterised by numerous challenges as well as remarkable successes in our collective fight against violent non-state actors across the 36 states of the Federation including the FCT.

“This past year, our troops deployed in various theatres displayed resilience, doggedness and highest level of professionalism to defeat the violent non-state actors.

“This act of bravery by our troops continue to improve the environment, providing safety of lives and property across the country,” he said.

Lagbaja said the delivery of the helicopters and other enablers to effectively combat criminal activities in the nation would be part of efforts to build on the successes recorded in 2023.

“This is in line with my Command Philosophy “To Transform the NA into a Well-trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint Environment”,” he said.

The COAS said that the Nigerian Army Corps of Signals upheld its sterling professionalism and proficiency in the provision of reliable and efficient communications support to all NA operations and exercises.

“The Corps also reshaped its traditional communications architecture by further developing its manpower capacity to adapt to the ever-changing ICT trends.

“Additionally, the corps has been at the forefront of acquiring modern communication platforms as part of ongoing efforts to enhance its capability.

“The corps has indeed measured up to expectation by ensuring multiple layers of communications support are available in all theatres of operations,” he said.

Lagbaja, who said that these efforts were laudable and must be sustained, therefore, commended the Commander Corps of Signals, Maj.-Gen. Gbemiga Adeshina, for his drive to move the corps to greater heights.

He also commended the wives and children of officers and soldiers for their invaluable support in keeping the home front safe and secure while their spouses and fathers were on duty.

“I doff my hat in recognition of your resilience and sacrifices while our officers and soldiers are at the frontlines safeguarding our sovereignty and defending our fatherland.

“It is your strength, support and prayers that keep us going with the motivation to decimate our adversaries and make Nigeria a better and safer place for all law-abiding citizens,” the COAS said.

Lagbaja urged officers and soldiers to remain resolute in their commitment to duty as they begin a new calendar year and training cycle.

“Our challenges are not unsurmountable; all that is required is unity, discipline, and dedication.

“I implore you, therefore, to let this WASA further be a platform to foster our esprit de corps and source of motivation to give our best shot as we face current, emerging and future threats to our national security,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WASA is a long-standing tradition of the Nigerian Army which is organised annually.

It is an occasion for officers, soldiers, and their families to come together to celebrate the end of a successful training year while also reflect on the challenges and successes of the past year. (NAN)

By Oladapo Udom