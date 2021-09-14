Army Polo Association, Company host Special Tournament

As part of the activities, marking the Chief f of Naval Staff Annual Conference 2021, the Nigerian Army Polo Association, under the able leadership of Major General MSA Aliyu and Lubric Construction Company, held a special polo tournament at the Nigerian Army Polo Resort (former Guards Brigade Polo Ground), Abuja on Sunday 5th September 2021.

The tournament, which attracted eminent personalities, prominent polo players and top government functionaries, had six teams from various parts of the country that competed for the highly coveted Chief of Defence Staff Cup.

During the tournament Team Andoni defeated Karaduwa in the COAS cup, while Team Centenary overpowered team unity and got CNS cup, and team Thunder beat team Okpabana to the President’s Cup.

